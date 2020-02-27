“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Sam Reveals His Secret To The World … And Treach Reacts! [VIDEO]

It’s Thursday and a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs tonight. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek that gives some insight on the bond between Sam and Egypt. Check it out below:

She’s definitely more understanding than most. Were you surprised by what Sam had to say? What do you think Treach is going to do?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Rev Run is blindsided when JoJo gets cold feet just before his wedding. Egypt’s engagement party takes a dramatic turn when Romeo and Angela arrive and their feud rages on. Sam takes the stage and exposes a secret that nobody saw coming…

GROWING UP HIP HOP– “NEW CHAPTERS” – Airs Thursday, February 27th at 9/8C