Busted: The Most Dysfunctional Couples On Reality TV Right Now
Reality TV is a weird phenomenon that allows us to see inside so many relationships we otherwise would not be privy to. We’ve seen breakups, weddings, divorces and cheating scandals all play out in front of our eyes. On any given moment, we can see a relationship absolutely implode.
Right now there are literally hundreds of reality TV shows featuring relationships airing on any given day. We can’t help but be enthralled by all of it. From the various Love & Hip-Hops out there, the Housewives Shows and everything in between, we love seeing OTHER people’s problems.
So we decided to scour all of the shows we routinely watch and highlight the absolute most toxic, on-the-verge-of-destruction relationships on TV. What follows is a list of relationships that make us cringe, shield our eyes and worry.
Without further ado, here they are:
Jessica and Mark from Love Is Blind – Jessica clearly loved someone else and loved mentioning how much older she was than him. She treated him like trash and became a villain immediately.
Amber and Barnett from Love Is Blind – She has a big old pile of debt and not much to offer. He’s struggling to keep it together. Now they are going to be married? We don’t believe you, you need more people.
Kenya and Marc from Real Housewives Of Atlanta – Marc clearly wants nothing to do with her and it’s quite cringeworthy to watch. They seem to maybe have split this week but the jokes are still flying.
Joseline and DJ Balistic from Marriage Boot Camp – Joseline went viral again last week for getting on her knees to kiss his feet after messing up. It has everyone scratching their heads.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – Keeping Up With The Kardashians – They’ve been looking funny in the light and burning up the internet ever since he criticized her for what she was wearing. His tantrums have been all over the show, too. Hopefully they are just hamming it up for the show.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson – The will-they, won’t-they has been one of the most upsetting things going in reality TV. Are they even a couple? Man, we really hope not.
Phresher and Jenn – He goes around cheating on her and she claims to be putting side chicks in their places. This is one of the wildest relationships in all of reality TV and we don’t get how this is still a thing.
Amara and Emjay from Love & Hip-Hop: Miami – Most of the internet believes that he is simply scamming her out of her coins, begging them to break up. Yet here they are, still together for some reason.
