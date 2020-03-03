Busted: The Most Dysfunctional Couples On Reality TV Right Now

1 of 6 ❯ ❮

Reality TV is a weird phenomenon that allows us to see inside so many relationships we otherwise would not be privy to. We’ve seen breakups, weddings, divorces and cheating scandals all play out in front of our eyes. On any given moment, we can see a relationship absolutely implode. Right now there are literally hundreds of reality TV shows featuring relationships airing on any given day. We can’t help but be enthralled by all of it. From the various Love & Hip-Hops out there, the Housewives Shows and everything in between, we love seeing OTHER people’s problems. So we decided to scour all of the shows we routinely watch and highlight the absolute most toxic, on-the-verge-of-destruction relationships on TV. What follows is a list of relationships that make us cringe, shield our eyes and worry. Without further ado, here they are:

i finally figured out why i don’t like jessica from love is blind so much… pic.twitter.com/6B1lGrzHno — carlee 👽 (@carleegray_) February 28, 2020 Jessica and Mark from Love Is Blind – Jessica clearly loved someone else and loved mentioning how much older she was than him. She treated him like trash and became a villain immediately. Amber and Barnett’s marriage is going to be something. Love is truly blind #loveisblindnetflix pic.twitter.com/75O0uo1jX3 — Katherine Abando (@kaband0) February 28, 2020 Amber and Barnett from Love Is Blind – She has a big old pile of debt and not much to offer. He’s struggling to keep it together. Now they are going to be married? We don’t believe you, you need more people.