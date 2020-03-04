For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Lil Baby’s New Visual For “Forever” Featuring Lil Wayne [Video]

Lil Baby is seriously on fire right now, with his latest move coming as he releases a music video for his track, “Forever” featuring the one and only Lil Wayne.

This visual has actually been a long time coming for anyone who pays attention to the rapper on social media. Fans got a quick teaser of the music video back in December when Lil Baby posted a picture on Instagram of himself and Lil Wayne while they were on set. But even before that, the two had already established some sort of collab chemistry beforehand, as they previously worked together on a cut from Wayne’s album Funeral titled, “I Do It.”

This new video for “Forever” was directed by Jon J and gives consumers a pretty standard look at all the best things the world of music videos has to offer: some ridiculously expensive cars, huge stacks of money, and beautiful women at every turn. As for Lil Baby and Wayne, most of their scenes show the rappers in front of a big screen that shows imagery of flames, skulls, and other dark things of that nature.

Check out the new music video for “Forever” down below to see how well Lil Wayne and Lil Baby work together.