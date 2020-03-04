LoveIsBlind Amber Explains Keeping Her Composure While Jessica Lusted After Her Husband

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are still married after tying the knot on Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” and the couple’s just as spicy as ever.

If you watched the streaming service’s number one reality show then you know that Barnett, easily the stud of the season, juggled between Amber, Jessica, and LC in a love square before ultimately pursuing Amber.

The couple seemed to hit it off quickly and things progressed naturally. They clearly enjoyed some harmonious humping on their honeymoon, moved in together despite Amber’s slightly screwy financial situation that included $20K student loan debt, a credit card exclusively for a strong Sephora habit and lack of a steady job and wound up tying the knot.

Still, despite their connection and now shared last names, there was someone else buzzing around their relationship like a (very thirsty) fiance-ignoring gnat.

Jessica Batten just couldn’t get over the fact that Barnett was happily coupled up with Amber (and she was engaged to another man, Mark) so she blatantly lusted after Barnett. At one point things got especially uncomfortable when a drunk Jessica seemingly threw herself at Amber’s man at his birthday party. Then she told her fiance Mark how “hot” and “sexy” Barnett was.

Mind you allllll this Barnett lust was happening right under Amber’s nose and despite a [drunken] bachelorette party warning to Jess, there was no real discussion about Jessica’s actions—until now.

During Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” reception, Amber told BOSSIP that she was big mad when she saw footage of Jessica clearly coming after her husband. She also confirmed that she addressed it at the reunion.

“There was a lot about that that after I saw it I needed closure for,” said Amber. “Which you guys can check out at the reunion but honestly at the time I had no idea. Matt and I were in our own bubble. As far as Jessica was saying to my face, we were good. As far as I knew in the pods, the Mat thing was left field. I had no idea that she was even interested because as far as we knew she was in love with two other guys. As far as what she was telling us, it was Mark and then a guy named Taylor. He was the virgin,” added Amber. I had no idea that she was so serious about him ad I found it so disrespectful. She couldn’t even come to me and say, ‘Hey, I still have a crush on your man which I would have respected because then I could say, ‘Alright look. I don’t want you around us, it was trifling.'”

OOOP!

As promised there’s footage of Amber addressing Jessica at the reunion and it ain’t pretty. While Matt sat by her side looking uncomfortable, Amber laid out Jessica for being “shysty” and “disrespectful.”

“To see her throwing herself at him in Mexico: B***, you’re shysty,” said Amber to Jessica. “You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were cool. You are so fake. I think you are a very disingenuine [sic] person and I hope seeing this, you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs.” “You were engaged to another man that you were leading on,” she added, referring to Jessica’s then-fiancé Mark. “He [Barnett] was engaged. He made his choice.”

THIS. LOOKS. JUICY. and Carlton and Diamond are there!

Will YOU be watching the #LoveIsBlind reunion???

—-danielle canada