Open 2 Swirl: Draya Invites Caucasian Men To Slide Into Her DMs
Single bathing suit savant Draya Michele is asking all of the very important questions on her twitter feed, ICYMI. The 35-year-old single mother of two wants to know why white men aren’t comfortably sliding into her open DMs.
We’ve observed Draya over the years give chance after chance to men of color. Athletes, entertainers, regular a**sholes…but, where the Brad’s at?! Draya writes:
How come white men don’t think I like them??? Or are they just not dm sliders in general as a culture ?
This is a seriously GREAT question, little single lady. Draya clarifies that she’s not looking for caucasian studs to rush into her DMs with pick up lines, but it’s just something she’s been observing. The bravest of men in her inbox are apparently not without melanin.
Nah I was just curious where they at tho. I don’t see them in the DM’s ever. Not that I’m looking tho. I got friends who like white menzes… well just 1. It’s like every day I just casually look and there’s no Ben Affleck in there…. or his random cousins.
Draya’s tweets sparked a few white fellas to shoot their shots in her DMs…do you think she opened it for THESE guys?
And this guy needs to quit it! Pure comedy.
We know it sounds like she was joking but, do you think Draya should try to get down with the swirl, now that she’s single?
