Double Standards Aplenty: Lizzo Puts TikTok On Blast For Removing Videos Of Her Wearing A Swimsuit

Lizzo is not here for TikTok’s favoritism when it comes to who can and can’t wear swimsuits on their app–and she’s got a theory on why others get special treatment.

On Wednesday, the singer posted a video onto the app in question, where she sings the words, “I know” multiple times into the camera. The real message, though, is within the text on the screen, where she addresses the repeated removal of the clips she has posted that include her wearing a bathing suit.

“TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” the first slide reads. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? Tiktok… we need to talk.”

The implication coming from Lizzo here is pretty obvious, especially considering the types of messages she is always trying to convey within her work. She seems to think TikTok is specifically removing the posts of her wearing swimsuits because of her body type, while leaving equally revealing content up if the video features a slimmer influencer.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Lizzo has addressed issues just like this, letting everyone know that she’s comfortable in her body and wants to work on the double standards that come with that.

“When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No, I’m not,'” she said in an interview with Glamour last year. “I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn’t call her brave. I just think there’s a double standard when it comes to women. I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful. I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.”