BET Celebrates Lena Waithe’s New Series “Twenties” With Swanky Atlanta Screening

BET celebrated the first episode of Lena Waithe’s new series “TWENTIES” with a swanky screening/reception that featured delicious eats, flowing cocktails, eye-catching artwork and a trendy photo booth experience at the cities’s newest (and nicest) venue Factory Atlanta.

Guests partied with cast members Jonica “JoJo” T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore & Gabrielle Graham in the lavish venue overflowing with good vibes and excitement. Following the Atlanta screening, the cast members traveled to Chicago to show the first episode to their Windy City fans at Moonlight Studios.

“Twenties” is an 8-episode series that follows the adventures of a queer Black girl named Hattie (newcomer Jonica “JoJo” T. Gibbs in her first leading role) and her two best friends Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham) as they chase their dreams and live life in their twenties.

Guest stars for the series include Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish), Sean “Big Sean” Anderson (debut role), Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Iman Shumpert, Kym Whitley, Chuey Martinez, Marsha Thomason and Nazanin Mandi.

“Twenties” premieres TONIGHT on BET at 10PM ET.