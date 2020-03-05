The Breakfast Club: Honey Pot Founder Beatrice Dixon Responds To Racist Backlash From Target Commercial [Video]

The Honey Pot Company was at the center of a whole lotta backlash this week (and apparently, all throughout the month of February) over a comment the founder and CEO, Beatrice Dixon, said in a Target commercial. And no, she didn’t say anything out of line–all the founder said was that with the company’s success, she hopes she can help young black girls have more opportunities in the future.

“The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well, is so the next black girl that comes up with a great idea, she could have a better opportunity,” Dixon said in the ad. “That means a lot to me.”

A lot of white people ended up being really offended by the comment *surprise, surprise* somehow taking it to mean that Dixon only wanted black women to use The Honey Pot’s feminine hygiene products. After hundreds of negative comments from angry white folks, non-racists rallied together in an effort to buy up everything Dixon and her company had to offer.

Following this insane whirlwind, the founder and CEO stopped by The Breakfast Club to give more insight into the situation. Check out the interview down below to see what Beatrice Dixon has to say: