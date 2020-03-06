Solange Denies Rumors She's Dating Common

I Never Loved H.I.M: Solange Finally Shuts Down Those Rumors She’s Dating Common

- By Bossip Staff

Lena Horne Prize Event Honoring Solange Knowles Presented By Salesforce

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Solange isn’t wasting any time when it comes to setting the record straight.

She recently sparked some romance rumors with fellow musician Common after the two seemed to be pictured together at the Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact inaugural celebration at Town Hall in New York last week. The  image going around that features them side-by-side appears to be Photoshopped; Even though the two were both in attendance, they didn’t come together or take any photos.

As these rumors continued to spread online, Solange decided to take to Instagram to throw shade at anyone perpetuating the fake story. She posted a screenshot of the video for David G’s 2009 track titled, “Lying On Me.”

As if that wasn’t confirmation enough, the singer’s rep also issued a statement addressing the speculation more directly.

“Solange and Common are not seeing each other. Both artists attended the Lena Horne Prize event simply to honor Lena Horne’s Legacy,” read the statement, according to SOHH.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Coupled Up, For Your Information, Hip-Hop

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.