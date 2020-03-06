F**k 12: 6+ NYPD Cops Seen Brutally Beating Black Man After Porky Plainclothes Refused To Identify

The NYPD is involved in yet another police brutality scandal. Also, the sky is blue and water is wet.

You may have seen the following viral video of unarmed Fitzroy Gayle being beaten brutally by more than six bloodthirsty officers.

I’m walking home from work and this undercover cop was holding this man. The guy asked for the cop to identify himself, he ignore that. He asked what crime he commit, he ignore that too. I pulled out my phone. You can hear the guy screaming “I never thought it would happen to me” pic.twitter.com/YW2dI3g8fk — Velvet (@TheVelvetRope__) March 5, 2020

Pt 2. This shit was just completely unnecessary. Yes the guy was in the park but he has a right to be in there because it closes at 9pm. This happened in Canarsie, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/hHjPq3JY2c — Velvet (@TheVelvetRope__) March 5, 2020

Here’s what Gayle said to NYDailyNews NYDailyNews reporter:

“They were holding me down,” Gayle said. “They were trying to knee me hard. I was trying to not get kicked in the face. They were just kneeing me and punching, punching. They put the cuffs on me after. “They didn’t charge me with anything. I got a desk appearance ticket for being in the park after.”

That said, he’s very thankful to even be alive to tell his story.

“I’m just glad to be alive,” Gayle said. “It could’ve been worse. I’ve never been arrested. I try to stay away from police. I was surprised at the time. I’m really not surprised now. It’s expected. They think we don’t know our rights. They try to take advantage of that. Maybe because of my appearance, my do-rag, sweatsuit, black, I’m a hood dude, whatever. But I’m alive.”

Fitzroy’s mother, who had grown concerned after trying to contact her son over a dozen times, found out about his beating and arrest when her daughter called from Florida after seeing the viral video.

“When they put him down on the ground, it reminded me of Eric Garner,” she said of the Staten Island man who died in 2014 after a group of cops, including one who used a banned chokehold, tried to arrest him for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes.. “It’s the same thing. You’re going to call backup for a young man who doesn’t have a gun, doesn’t have a weapon, doesn’t have anything? Does it take six or seven strong NYPD men to hold down one young man?

What a crazy era we live in where you find out about harm done to your loved ones via social media.