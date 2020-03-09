Rick Ross On Vacation With Girlfriend Dej
Rick Ross Coupled Up With New Bae In St. Barths
Rick Ross has a new girlfriend. It looks like the bawse is coupled up in St. Barths with a baddie and her family is there too. The Maybach Music CEO’s new bae’s name is Dej Gabrielle and she’s currently with him in paradise. Dej’s mom and sister are there too with their boos.
Fans figured out Dej and Rick Ross were smashing in paradise after her mom Alisa posted up this photo.
Dej herself hasn’t posted any photos with her sweeties, but she’s confirmed with Its On Site that she is, in fact, dating Rick Ross.
More of Rick Ross’ new boo Dej on the flip.
As we mentioned before, Dej took the trip to St. Barth to be with Ross but she didn’t do it alone. She was accompanied by her mom and sister. Here they are traveling to their destinations.
We don’t know much about Dej except she runs an online clothing store.
Are you feeling Dej and Rick Ross as a couple?
