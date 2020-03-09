GirlDad Jay-Z Loves Up On Blue Ivy At The Lakers vs. Clippers Game

We were truly touched to see Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy share a sweet display of their daddy daughter bond at Sunday’s Lakers vs. Clippers game. #GirlDad Hov wore his heart on his sleeve as he cozied up to Blue in their courtside seats.

So precious right?! And it was so appropriate that the game happened to take place on #InternationalWomensDay. Blue is getting so big so fast riiight?! The photographers at the game got soooo many good pictures. And of course the Carters weren’t the only celebs at the game.

2 Chainz was also in the building. He was seen chatting it up with top sports agent Jill Smoller.

He also chatted it up courtside with Jay-Z and Maverick Carter.

Rick Fox also kicked it courtside with Jill.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were caught kissing at the game. Pretty sure this wasn’t for kiss cam.

The girl sitting next to John and Chrissy got caught by the paps making the funniest facial expressions.

Check out more game photos below: