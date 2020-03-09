Y’all: Atlanta Man Shot And Killed Outside Lenox Mall Over A Cotdamn Parking Space

Man shot and killed outside of Lenox Mall in Atlanta over a parking space
- By Bossip Staff
Atlanta’s Lenox Mall is locally known as “the bougie mall”, well, it used to be anyway.
Yesterday, a man was shot and killed outside Lenox Mall after an argument over a parking space. According to the AJC, this marks the fourth shooting at the mall since December and the first person killed.
The unnamed victim was shot in the head.
Four suspects attempted to flee the scene but crashed the getaway car and ran away on foot. One man was caught and detained by an off-duty Cobb County officer. That man was ultimately released and was not charged with the murder.
What hell is going on in Atlanta these days???
