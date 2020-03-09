Y’all: Atlanta Man Shot And Killed Outside Lenox Mall Over A Cotdamn Parking Space

Atlanta’s Lenox Mall is locally known as “the bougie mall”, well, it used to be anyway.

Yesterday, a man was shot and killed outside Lenox Mall after an argument over a parking space. According to the AJC, this marks the fourth shooting at the mall since December and the first person killed.

The unnamed victim was shot in the head.

Four suspects attempted to flee the scene but crashed the getaway car and ran away on foot. One man was caught and detained by an off-duty Cobb County officer. That man was ultimately released and was not charged with the murder.

Atlanta Police Major Senzer speaking RIGHT NOW, about deadly shooting at Lenox Square.

Police say it appears the shooting was over a parking spot.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dKfxGBMned — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) March 9, 2020

What hell is going on in Atlanta these days???