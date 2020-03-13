Can’t Get Right: Kodak Black Pleads Guilty To Gun Charges In New York State (Breaking)

Kodak Black isn’t having a great week.

First, we revealed that the feds accused the troubled Florida rapper of assaulting a prison guard while being “under the influence.”

Now, Kodak – who has changed his name to Bill Kapri – has admitted he was caught with guns back in April 2019 near the Canadian border as he drove to a performance.

A lawyer for Kodak pled guilty March 12 on his behalf to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in a hearing in Niagara County Court in upstate New York, a county spokesman confirmed to BOSSIP.

Although Kodak faced up to seven years for that charge, his sentence will run concurrently to the 46 months he’s currently serving in federal prison for lying on gun applications in order to purchase semi-automatic weapons.

The 22-year-old is currently appealing the federal charge, but the feds said in court papers that he’s behaved far from a model inmate.

They said video surveillance caught him fighting a prison officer after the guard tried to disperse a group of inmates who had gathered in his cell.

A judge has not yet ruled on Kodak’s appeal bid.