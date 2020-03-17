Get ‘Em, Lizzie: Hilary Duff Goes In On The ‘Millennial A**holes’ Still Partying During Coronavirus Outbreak

No surprise here, the biggest story of the day is still the coronavirus and how different celebrities around the world are reacting to it.

The quickly-spreading virus has led to the government’s efforts to make the American people start social distancing themselves from each other to prevent even more spreading. Some cities, like Los Angeles and New York, have closed all bars, movie theaters, and gyms to give their citizens no choice but to be safe–but that comes after St. Patrick’s Day weekend, where full bars and huge groups of people EVERYWHERE made it obvious that a lot of folks weren’t taking this whole pandemic seriously.

Those same people who have been going out in huge groups, despite knowing they can harm other people by doing so, doesn’t sit well with a lot of people–and that includes none other than Hilary Duff. The actress posted to her Instagram Stories this week to attack “young millennial a***holes” who aren’t concerned with the threats of contracting or passing the coronavirus, since they aren’t the ones who would likely die from it.

“To all you young millennial a***holes who keep going out and partying, go home,” she said. “Stop killing old people, please.”

It’s pretty clear by now that if certain places are still open, the people will still come, so hopefully, cities around the U.S. continue to force businesses to close so that we can kick this virus sooner than later. As of Monday afternoon, nearly 4,000 people in the United States (that we know of) had contracted the virus, which has resulted in 68 deaths.