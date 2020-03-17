Here's What Happened When O.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq Revealed Baby Ace

Here’s What Happened When O.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq Revealed Their Adorable Bundle Of CoCo

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

After months of public breakups, Instagram makeups and various relationship shenanigans, Malika Haqq finally had her adorable bundle of CoCo—baby Ace–who came out looking exactly like her skrong-gened ex-boo-turned-baby daddy O.T. Genasis.

And by exactly, we mean E X A C T LY–same nose, head shape and all–in a swoon-worthy delivery that captivated social media while opening the door for the likeable couple to potentially get back together at a stressful and uncertain time where things swerve more and more left by the day.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Malika & OT’s brand new bundle of joy on the flip.

“Malika’s baby look smack like OT Genasis 😭😭😭😭
Her genes didn’t even try against D Loc” –

Genes are an amazing phenomenon.

“Ot genasis said “copy and paste” – sure did and produced a mini-him with the best parts of himself.

“OT Genasis really just cloned himself” – now we have the best crip walker and the second best crip walker.

“Malika HATED OT that whole pregnancy it’s written all over that baby face!” – yea, she probably did. Like, forreal forreal.

“Malika ain’t do SH*T . OT spit this damn baby out ! – “we’re sure Malika is just happy the baby is healthy

“Malika baby look JUST like OT Genasis 😭😭😭 Oh he his daddy son forreaalll” – MmmHmm

    Continue Slideshow

    “Malika posted the baby’s hand. OT Genasis posted his entire face. Men, I just-” – it is what it is, dah well.

    “Malika just carried that baby…. he is OT’s twin” – whew, life is funny

    “I did not know that malika baby daddy was OT Genasis” – whereeeee you beeeeeeen???

    PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.