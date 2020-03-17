Here’s What Happened When O.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq Revealed Their Adorable Bundle Of CoCo

Here's What Happened When O.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq Revealed Baby Ace
After months of public breakups, Instagram makeups and various relationship shenanigans, Malika Haqq finally had her adorable bundle of CoCo—baby Ace–who came out looking exactly like her skrong-gened ex-boo-turned-baby daddy O.T. Genasis.
And by exactly, we mean E X A C T LY–same nose, head shape and all–in a swoon-worthy delivery that captivated social media while opening the door for the likeable couple to potentially get back together at a stressful and uncertain time where things swerve more and more left by the day.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Malika & OT’s brand new bundle of joy on the flip.
“Malika’s baby look smack like OT Genasis 😭😭😭😭
Her genes didn’t even try against D Loc” –
Genes are an amazing phenomenon.
“Ot genasis said “copy and paste” – sure did and produced a mini-him with the best parts of himself.
“OT Genasis really just cloned himself” – now we have the best crip walker and the second best crip walker.
“Malika HATED OT that whole pregnancy it’s written all over that baby face!” – yea, she probably did. Like, forreal forreal.
“Malika ain’t do SH*T . OT spit this damn baby out ! – “we’re sure Malika is just happy the baby is healthy
“Malika baby look JUST like OT Genasis 😭😭😭 Oh he his daddy son forreaalll” – MmmHmm
“Malika posted the baby’s hand. OT Genasis posted his entire face. Men, I just-” – it is what it is, dah well.
“Malika just carried that baby…. he is OT’s twin” – whew, life is funny
“I did not know that malika baby daddy was OT Genasis” – whereeeee you beeeeeeen???
