Here’s What Happened When O.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq Revealed Their Adorable Bundle Of CoCo

Malika’s baby look smack like OT Genasis 😭😭😭😭

Her genes didn’t even try against D Loc pic.twitter.com/aFZAPYT65V — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) March 17, 2020

After months of public breakups, Instagram makeups and various relationship shenanigans, Malika Haqq finally had her adorable bundle of CoCo—baby Ace–who came out looking exactly like her skrong-gened ex-boo-turned-baby daddy O.T. Genasis.

And by exactly, we mean E X A C T LY–same nose, head shape and all–in a swoon-worthy delivery that captivated social media while opening the door for the likeable couple to potentially get back together at a stressful and uncertain time where things swerve more and more left by the day.

Ot genasis said “copy and paste” pic.twitter.com/ExkzBkldR8 — Mid e (@MidiZooreetah) March 17, 2020

