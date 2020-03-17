Rent Too Damn High: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms Suspends Evictions For 60 Coronavirus-Fighting Days

Coronavirus! Coronavirus! S#!t is gettin’ real!

So real, in fact, that Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has officially suspended all residential evictions for the next 60 days.

Mayor Keisha isn’t the only one giving her people a reprieve from homelessness. California Governor Gavin Newsom has also issued the same executive order in his state.

No one should be forced out of their home because of #coronavirus. https://t.co/GiAKjp8JiW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 17, 2020

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is also suspending evictions.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler explains his city's housing eviction moratorium: This is not a forgiveness of rent. It buys you more time. There will be a 6-month repayment grace period. #coronavirus — Oregonian Politics (@OregonianPol) March 17, 2020

Same thing in NYC.

#BREAKING: Effective Monday, March 16 at 5PM, all eviction proceedings and pending eviction orders shall be suspended statewide until further notice. pic.twitter.com/JHbvp37ruf — The Legal Aid Society (@LegalAidNYC) March 15, 2020

It’s great to see so many cities actually DOING something to help their citizens during this time. Millions of people have lopst their ability to make money and there is no telling how long they will be without work. Even after the coronavirus pandemic passes, some of the closed businesses may not be able to re-open.

Here at BOSSIP we truly hope that everyone is staying safe and working through the anxiety that the coronavirus is creating. Take care of one another. Don’t be an a$$hole.