Atlanta mayor Keisha Bottoms suspends all residential evictions for 60 days
Rent Too Damn High: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms Suspends Evictions For 60 Coronavirus-Fighting Days
Coronavirus! Coronavirus! S#!t is gettin’ real!
So real, in fact, that Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has officially suspended all residential evictions for the next 60 days.
Mayor Keisha isn’t the only one giving her people a reprieve from homelessness. California Governor Gavin Newsom has also issued the same executive order in his state.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is also suspending evictions.
Same thing in NYC.
It’s great to see so many cities actually DOING something to help their citizens during this time. Millions of people have lopst their ability to make money and there is no telling how long they will be without work. Even after the coronavirus pandemic passes, some of the closed businesses may not be able to re-open.
Here at BOSSIP we truly hope that everyone is staying safe and working through the anxiety that the coronavirus is creating. Take care of one another. Don’t be an a$$hole.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.