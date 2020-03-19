RIP: Feds Poised To Drop Pop Smoke’s Interstate Car Theft Charges (Exclusive)

The feds have indicated that they plan to stop pursuing slain rapper Pop Smoke’s federal car theft case, BOSSIP has learned.

The judge in the “Welcome To The Party” artist’s criminal case issued an order March 18 that requires the U.S. Attorney’s Office to submit a status update on their criminal case against Pop – aka Bashar Jackson – in the event they hadn’t filed a motion for “nolle prosequi” by then.

“Nolle prosequi” means that the prosecutor decided to no longer move forward with litigating the case in question.

It makes sense for the feds to abandon the case, given that the defendant was murdered.

Back in January 2020, the feds accused Pop of taking a $375,000 Bentley that wasn’t his from California to New York City, and alleged cops found the vehicle in question with a new license plate and tinted windows outside of his parents home in Brooklyn, Pop’s legal docs state.

According to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, the feds said they had proof Pop helped to arrange the car’s delivery to the East Coast, and said they had text messages between the “Dior” artist and the alleged victim and his New York car registration application.

Pop Smoke was shot to death in Los Angeles a month ago today. The 20-year-old rising rap star may have been targeted in a gang dispute. His killers have not yet been caught.

Hopefully, this news will help bring a measure of comfort to Pop’s family in the aftermath of his untimely death.