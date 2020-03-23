Not So Fast! Feds Ask Judge To Stop R. Kelly’s Bid To Throw Out Top Charge In Sex Abuse Case (Exclusive)

The feds have asked the judge presiding over R. Kelly’s child abuse and racketeering case to dismiss his bid to throw out a top charge.

Lawyers from the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly last week asking that he deny the disgraced singer’s motion to toss his federal racketeering charge.

Kelly’s legal team argued that the feds don’t have enough evidence to pursue that charge and said pursuing it at this point would be premature. They also contend that the feds are mixing up Kelly’s legit business dealings with alleged criminal activity.

But the feds fired back, saying that they haven’t yet laid out all of the evidence they have against the 52-year-old, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. They said what they’ve revealed so far shows that Kelly and his employees ran a criminal enterprise where the primary goals were to promote Kelly’s music and to provide a constant supply of young women and girls for the singer to sexually abuse.

The development in the case comes as a Grand Jury handed down a third indictment against Kelly that included new allegations that he drugged and kidnapped one woman for sexual exploitation and knowingly infected a teenager with herpes. Kelly’s arraignment on the new charges has been postponed as the federal courts grapple with the onslaught of COVID-19.

Kelly has been held without bail on this case after a judge ruled that he had the power to intimidate witnesses. He has maintained his innocence.

A judge has yet to rule on Kelly’s motion.