Elsewhere In The World: China Has Announced It Will Ease Coronavirus Lockdown On The City Of Wuhan Next Month

After taking serious precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19, the city of Wuhan, China is looking to pull back on their lockdown restrictions next month. This comes more than two months are closing the city initially. According to reports from CNN, this announcement was made on Tuesday, also announcing that “similar lockdown measures” would be lifted on Wednesday for other cities in Hubei province.

This move comes as the region has seen a dramatic drop in new coronavirus infections, with one new case reported in Wuhan the same day. That case was a Hubei General Hospital doctor, according to provincial officials. The majority of infections and deaths in China have occurred in the province.

These changes coming on Wednesday include people in Hubei being allowed to leave the province as long as they have a green QR code on their phone, which indicates their health status. Wuhan will remain excluded from this allowance until April 8, though, which is when green QR code-possessing residents will be able to leave the city.

As for businesses, they are aiming to resume normal operations very gradually. Schools do not have firm dates for reopening their doors to students as of now.

While this announcement might give people abroad some sort of hope, we probably can’t expect anything similar to happen here in the States anytime soon. While several states have implemented their own restrictions aimed at curbing the rise of new coronavirus cases, Donald Trump is apparently pushing for a nationwide reopening in the coming weeks–even though things here only continue to get worse due to people not taking quarantines seriously.