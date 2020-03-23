DO SOMETHING! Cardi B Calls Out The Government & Demands They Improve Their Coronavirus Cleanup Efforts

Cardi B isn’t quite sure what to think about the coronavirus.

The rapper took to Instagram Live this weekend, where she went on a rant about what she has learned recently about China’s response to the virus. In the same breath, she seemed to be hopping onto the bandwagon of some conspiracy theories surrounding the pandemic. “Y’all seen that Wuhan, China right now, the coronavirus cases is going lower. But that’s because when they quarantined people, they were spraying shit in the streets,” she explained. “They were knocking on each door, taking people’s temperature and everybody that had the coronavirus, they were like doing strict quarantine on them.” Then, she poses a question: “While we’re quarantining at home, what is the government doing? Is y’all spraying shit in the streets? Is y’all gonna start taking our temperatures? How am I supposed to know I have the coronavirus?”

That’s when Cardi turned her attention to some fellow celebrities–specifically NBA players–who said they tested positive but aren’t showing any symptoms. “[The government] not really saying what it is. Tell me what it is and what it ain’t. I’m starting to feel like y’all n***as is paying n***as to say that they got it. If y’all are… pay me too.”

After her live session, she made her way over to Twitter to school some of her followers on China’s quarantine practices during the outbreak.

Yes bitch basic questions that the PRESIDENT haven’t answered yet ! basic questions that people want to see acts on and is not getting done.If you watch the NEWS you will see.Your HATE is overshadowing your intelligence and is HITTING AND SHOWING ! https://t.co/y5MjdkIlhV — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 21, 2020

And FYI 2 weeks ago I watched a 45 minute documentary on YouTube on the build up of the Coronavirus in wuhan.They even turn stadiums into temporary hospitals.Knockin on people door testing people and now the doc is gone .Maybe you should educate yourself b4 u even try me . https://t.co/y5MjdkIlhV — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 21, 2020

It’s not clear what exactly Cardi is saying through all of her comments on the coronavirus, but one thing is clear: she thinks the American government needs to do more.