The Breakfast Club: Slim Thug And DJ Webstar Call In To Update Fans On Their Coronavirus Condition [Audio]

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported that Slim Thug, the big bawse of the nawf, had tested positive for coronavirus after feeling ill with numerous symptoms. This morning, the Boss Hogg called into the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to give Angela Yee, DJ Envy, and Charlamagne Tha God an update on how he is feeling now.

What slipped between the cracks in yesterday’s news cycle was the positive coronavirus test that DJ Webstar of “Chicken Noodle Soup” fame had also received. He also called the show to talk about his experience contracting the virus after not really taking it that seriously.

Peep how he was humbled in the clip below.

We hope and pray that both of these gentlemen make a full recovery. Slim Thug sounds like he didn’t suffer too badly. Webstar sounds like he was going THROUGH it. Godspeed.