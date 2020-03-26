QuaranTrappin’: Summer Walker Reminded Everyone That She’s Slim Thick Bawwwdy GOALS

Summer Walker Reminded Everyone That She's Slim-Thick Bawwwdy Goals
Socially awkward R&Baddie Summer Walker reminded everyone that she’s slim thick bawwwdy GOALS (like, forreal forreal) in a save-worthy InstaStory post currently fueling all sorts of quaranTHIRST across social media (and beyond) at a stressful time where thirst traps are literally saving sexless lives.
Oh yes, she’s baaaad-a lil kooky and peculiar but bad nonetheless–with quite possibly the hottest, most coveted celebrity body (other than our baddie bestie Draya’s) that, once again, set off endless waves of heart eyes, thirsty comments, speculation about her surgeries and hater envy across the internet.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Summer Walker’s amazing quaranthirst trap on the flip.
“Summer Walker’s body looks GOOD! Ok sis!” – whew, she really might have the baddest bawwwwdy in the game
“Alexa play : “body” by summer walker” – yes, please. On repeat. And very, very loud
“Bro who did summer walker body? I’m stressed. Cause that’s where my trump check going.” – body so crazy that she’s spending money she hasn’t even received yet
“If I don’t have a summer walker body by summer. Summers cancelled . That’s all” – summer might already be canceled if we’re being real
“I need whoever did summer walker body to do mine. Not the nose tho” – Summer’s surgeon and the sorcerer who upgraded MoneyBagg Yo’s teeth are the hottest in the game
“Summer walker really got the perfectest body got me growling at my phone and sh*t lol” – growling is mild compared to what we imagine savages and thirsties are doing after seeing her thirst traps
“Between Summer Walker and Draya idk who got the best body” – this would be one of the closest votes of all-time
“manifesting a body like summer walker” – manifesting may take a lil longer than just booking an appointment with her surgeon
“I can’t stop staring at Summer Walker’s body” – neither can we, sis. Neither. Can. We.
