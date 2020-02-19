Meet The Colombian Sorcerer Who Upgraded Moneybagg Yo's Icy Trap Teeth
Miracle Drip: Meet The Colombian Sorcerer Who Upgraded Moneybagg Yo’s Icy Trap Teeth
Dr. Montoya Upgrades Moneybagg Yo’s Grill, Wows Internet
Everyone’s buzzing over Moneybagg Yo’s pretty new pearlies courtesy of Colombian oral rehabilitation specialist Dr. Mario Montoya who added the icy rapper to his star-studded roster of satisfied clients that includes his baddie boo Ariana Fletcher, Safaree and many, many more.
For only $4,000 (to $7,500), you, too, can have a billion dollar smile crafted by the famed specialist who will level you up in a few hours without shaving down your natural teeth like other cosmetic dentists in the industry.
Yep, he’s definitely THAT dude with a must-see Instagram feed that’s simply amazing.
View this post on Instagram
@therealkylesister got her Billion Dollar Smile and now her teeth shine and bright like a diamonds
Hit the flip for an introduction to Dr. Montoya’s dazzling dental work.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Another extreme makeover in 6 hours by @drmariomontoya Procedure performed: – Caries removal and restoration with resins. – gold caps removal. – Top gum line contouring. – Asembly of 12 Top and 12 Bottom veneers.
View this post on Instagram
NO MORE GAPS … check this amazing results !!!
View this post on Instagram
" Iam so excited with my Billion Dollar Smile " @ashleyrobinsondiamond from Minnesota. Procedure performed: – Top gum line contouring – 10 top veneers. – 10 bottom veneers. – Fiber glass with a temporary tooth to replace the missed tooth during 4 months (implant healing time).
View this post on Instagram
@shesuperp got her Billion Dollar Smile today… What are u waiting for yours ??? No Pain..No shave your natural teeth… no anethesia… just 5 hours
