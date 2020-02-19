Miracle Drip: Meet The Colombian Sorcerer Who Upgraded Moneybagg Yo’s Icy Trap Teeth

Dr. Montoya Upgrades Moneybagg Yo’s Grill, Wows Internet

Everyone’s buzzing over Moneybagg Yo’s pretty new pearlies courtesy of Colombian oral rehabilitation specialist Dr. Mario Montoya who added the icy rapper to his star-studded roster of satisfied clients that includes his baddie boo Ariana Fletcher, Safaree and many, many more.

For only $4,000 (to $7,500), you, too, can have a billion dollar smile crafted by the famed specialist who will level you up in a few hours without shaving down your natural teeth like other cosmetic dentists in the industry.

Yep, he’s definitely THAT dude with a must-see Instagram feed that’s simply amazing.

