Yay Sports! Saints QB Drew Brees Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Relief In Louisiana, Will Oversee Fund For Janky Use

Drew Brees donates $5 million to feed elderly and kids during coronavirus

Drew Brees loves Louisiana and Louisiana loves Drew Brees back.

For years now the Saints quarterback has done charitable works in the city of New Orleans to help those dealing with hardships. According to TMZ, Brees has committed $5 million to feed children and the elderly not just in N.O. but statewide during this coronavirus pandemic.

“Putting people’s mind’s at ease that, listen, we’re gonna find a way to get through this together and take care of one another.”

Brees is no dummy. He knows how janky some of these charitable donations can work. Often times the money doesn’t actually go to the people and places who need it most.

Drew’s generosity spurned a visceral emotional reaction from TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that went viral yesterday morning.

Good on Drew.

