Cool Cats & Kittens: Here’s Where The Absolutely Engrossing ‘Tiger King’ Crew Is Now
Netflix’s newest true-crime documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” is some of the wildest s*** you’ll see on television. It follows the story of former “Presidential candidate” Joe Exotic aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joseph Allen Maldonado aka Joseph Allen Schreibvogel, the eccentric mullet-rocking former owner of Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owner, whose story has everyone enthralled.
It’s filled with twists and turns surrounding Joe’s big cats, cooky staff, multiple husbands and his “cool cats and kittens” greeting rival Carole Baskin. In case you’ve been avoiding social media buzz about the show, here’s a spoiler; Joe’s in jail. Joe was sentenced to 22 years behind bars for an alleged murder for hire plot to kill Carole. Speaking of murder, rumors have swirled for years that Carole, an animal rights activist and owner of Big Cat Rescue, killed her first husband—and fed him to wild felines.
If you haven’t gotten enough of Joe Exotic and the crew, we’ve got facts on where they are now.
Joe Exotic
Joe’s still in jail (with jet black sparse bangs) and recently filed that whopping $92 million lawsuit against the feds. In it, he alleges; he was a victim of malicious prosecution and discrimination by animal rights groups and was “discriminated against because he is the only person charged with this statute because [he] is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds.” He also claims he was falsely arrested and imprisoned over an attempted murder plot on his enemy, Carole Baskin and alleges his former business partner Jeff Lowe, lied to investigators and planted evidence that would implicate him.
Now over 17,000 are calling for Trump to “free the Tiger King,” in a fast-growing Change.Org petition arguing that; “Joe Exotic deserves a fair shake at justice, he deserves to be heard, and he deserves to have his day to speak the truth to those that wish to see him destroyed.”
Carole Baskin
“Hey cool cats and kittens!”
The Big Cat Rescue owner is BIG mad about how she was portrayed in the doc. She released a looooooong blog post saying the documentary was “misinformation” and also labeled it “salacious” for implicating that she might be involved in the case of her missing husband Don Lewis.
She also said the directors initially said it would center around exposing the “misery “of big cat breeding.
“When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive.
There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers. As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997. The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers.
“Don was not easy to live with and like most couples, we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance. When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police. I encouraged them to check out the rumors from Costa Rica, and separately I hired a private investigator. Robert Moor’s Wondery Podcast “Joe Exotic” included discussion of Don’s disappearance but was much more honest and fair in their treatment of it. They ended the discussion by pointing out that the investigator told them that, in their dealings with me, “she was courteous and there was nothing that jumped out at me in terms of her demeanor that to make me think that she was not giving us accurate information or hiding anything.”
Now the local police are asking for leads in the cold case of Don Lewis. Carole is adamant that her late husband staged his own disappearance to Costa Rica.
John Finlay
Joe’s now ex-husband John Finlay said throughout the doc that he was a straight man. It was revealed in the doc that he cheated on Joe with women and even fathered a child. Finlay now looks strikingly different and got his (rotten) teeth fixed.
It was revealed in the doc that his other husband Travis Maldonado who married Joe alongside John in 2013 died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On his Facebook page The Truth About John Finlay, John wrote:
“Yes I have my teeth fixed. The producers of the Netflix series had video and pictures of this, but chose not to show it. It’s all about the ratings for them, not the people they hurt.”
John is married to a woman.
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
“Doc” Antle is also not happy about the Netflix doc. The owner of the Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species, (T.I.G.E.R.S.) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina who was shown as seemingly being a polygamist released a statement via his T.I.G.E.R.S. Facebook page saying he was “disappointed” in the series, and accusing producers of paying participants. Surely he’s referring to Barbara Fisher a.k.a. Bala.
“The staff at @myrtlebeachsafari
We,are very disappointed that our facility was mentioned in the new Netflix series. We can only assume it is because Doc Antle has been such a high profile wildlife personality for so many decades that his association would create more buzz. It is important to understand that this series is not a documentary; it’s sensationalized entertainment with paid participants. Tiger King is the bizarre story of Joe and Carole and their feud. These characters are not representative of experts in the wildlife sector or world class facilities like ours here in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach Safari has been recognized by the state of South Carolina as one of the pre-eminent wildlife facilities in the United States. We’ve also received international accolades for the critical role we provide with our qualified, captive breeding programs and our global conservation efforts of threatened and endangered species.
Myrtle Beach Safari adheres to all USDA guidelines, and our animals are treated with the utmost care. We have never had a USDA violation and work collaboratively with various state and federal wildlife agencies to ensure our animals receive the very best life each and every day.
Over the decades we have heard every sort of fantasy scenario regarding our facility. Many of these less-than-flattering mistruths have been manufactured by those in the animal rights movement that oppose animal ambassador programs of any sort.
In the end, we hope you will come visit us and judge for yourself. Every visitor to our facility quickly recognizes the magical place we have created. We remain open during these challenging times with both Day and Night Safari options. Our tours are held outdoors and our 40 acre preserve provides plenty of area for social distance. Check out tour dates and options at myrtlbeachsafari.com.”
On December 12, 2019, several South Carolina law enforcement agencies raided Doc Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari amid rumors he had a tiger crematorium. The safari remains open and no arrest warrants were served free. Doc ANtle is still free.
