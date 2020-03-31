The Marathon Continues: Fans Honor Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy On 1st Anniversary Of His Tragic Death

Fans Honor Nipsey Hussle's Legacy On 1st Anniversary Of His Death

- By Bossip Staff
Today marks the 1st Anniversary since the tragic death of iconic artist, philanthropist, entrepreneur, visionary, father, lover and friend Nipsey Hussle who left an untouchable legacy worth celebrating for the rest of forever.

Blessed with a priceless perspective that continues to inspire generations of fans, the Crenshaw-bred rapper/philosopher brought prolific energy to a chaotic industry fueled by clout chasing and negativity.

And, for that, we’re proud to honor a world-changing legend who inspired unity, positivity and self-elevation at a critical time in our decaying society when we needed him most.

Hit the flip for the most soul-stirring Nip tributes on social media.

SiriusXM & Pandora will be commemorating Nip by playing a song every hour in his honor and Pandora has an updated A-Z playlist. You can listen HERE.

