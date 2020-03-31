Durag Rocking Rih Covers British VOGUE, Says She Wants THREE Beautiful Bajan Babies Within 10 Years

Rihanna’s (once again) breaking barriers on the cover of a fashion mag. The Bajan baddie is covering British VOGUE in a custom-designed Stephen Jones DURAG for their May 2020 issue. The songstress was interviewed by Afua Hirsch for the publication and spoke on a number of topics including her (still forthcoming) R9 album that she “feels she has no boundaries” and is “aggressively working on”…

“I don’t want my albums to feel like themes,” she says to British VOGUE, taking a sip of wine. “There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

her FENTY fashion, makeup and skincare lines…

“I refuse to release anything that is not up to par with my quality level,” she says. “The angle of a hem, the size of a sleeve, the stitch… If it’s not the right stitch that I want.

[…]

“I’m shocked by people saying, ‘Oh my god, what made you think of making make-up for black girls?’” She continues, “I’m like, ‘What? You thought this was like, a marketing strategy? Like I’m a genius?’ It’s shocking most of the time,” she says. “Then it turns into disappointment that this is groundbreaking right now. In my mind, this was just normal.”

and her personal life. According to Rih, she wants to become a mom of THREE beautiful Bajan babies before the end of the decade—with or without a man.

“I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh you got it wrong…’,” says Rih to British VOGUE. “They diminish you as a mother, (if) there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Wow, can you imagine three little Rihs running the streets? We. Would. Love. To. See. It.

There’s lots more to unpack in the interview like Rih speaking on laying low in London for the past three years where they’re “too bougie to give a s*** about her” and her new phase post-Hassan Jameel breakup.

“Since I turned 32, I’m realising life is really short,” she says. “You don’t have a lot of time to tolerate s***, you know? You put so much on your plate. When you’re overwhelmed, you need to start cutting things out. And I’m overwhelmed too much,” she says. “What’s happening now is that I’m going back to black and white. My grey area is shutting down.”

Rih’s cover included pics taken by Steven Klein with styling by British VOGUE’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful.

Doesn’t she look great???

What do YOU think about Rih’s British VOGUE cover shots???