Isn’t That Rich? O.J. Simpson Says He Knows Without A “Shred Of Doubt” That Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband

With everyone stuck inside during this nationwide quarantine, one thing that has occupied the minds of many during this time is Netflix’s latest phenomenon, Tiger King. Beside us regular folk going crazy for the docuseries, celebrities have also jumped on board, which now includes the viewership of none other than O.J. Simpson.

On Wednesday, Simpson took to Twitter to post a video about the series, jumping into one of the most popular conversations surrounding one of the series’ storylines. In the footage, O.J. claims there is “not a shred of doubt” in his mind that Carole Baskin killed her husband.

“I watched about six episodes of this show and I couldn’t believe what I was looking at,” he said in the clip. “One thing I will say, there’s not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady’s husband is tiger sashimi right now. I’m just saying.”

In August of 1997, Carole Baskin’s husband went missing…and he hasn’t been found since. Her rival, Joe Exotic, was one of the people throughout the doc pointing to the possibility that Baskin killed her husband and fed him to her tigers. A large majority of folks who watched the enthralling series are convinced that Carole killer her husband, so O.J.’s opinion on the matter isn’t exactly shocking, beside the fact that, well, it’s O.J. Simpson.

In case you missed it, Simpson is best known for being tried for the murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. So, at the very least, O.J. and Carole have one thing in common: a lot of people think they murdered their spouses.

Funnily enough, Simpson ended up hiding a bunch of Twitter replies that mentioned his involvement in Nicole’s murder, apparently not knowing that people can still see which replies he’s hidden, making things all the more suspicious.