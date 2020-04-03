Here’s Why Khloe Kardashian Is Getting DRAGGED Worst Of All Because Of The Kim/Kourtney Fight

Everyone is currently buzzing over the insane slap fight between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney. Last week it seemed pretty harmless and like a regular sister fight. Then this week we saw the full fight. Kourtney laid all sorts of hands on Kim and had her bronzer hitting the wall. We even saw Khloe wiping the makeup off and everything.

While some are focused on Kim and Kourtney, others are putting the shade on Khloe. If you pay attention, you’ll see that Khloe was right there in the middle of it all and, you know, taller and bigger than the others but she couldn’t break it up?

Then she decided to take Kim’s side and gang up on Kourtney, getting even more people on her back. Khloe shot back on Twitter with this:

I would demolish Kourts ass lol don’t play. I’m 5’10”. She’s 5 feet on a good day #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 3, 2020

That didn’t help as she got dragged to hell for it.