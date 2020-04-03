Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash For Kim And Kourtney Fight
Here’s Why Khloe Kardashian Is Getting DRAGGED Worst Of All Because Of The Kim/Kourtney Fight
Everyone is currently buzzing over the insane slap fight between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney. Last week it seemed pretty harmless and like a regular sister fight. Then this week we saw the full fight. Kourtney laid all sorts of hands on Kim and had her bronzer hitting the wall. We even saw Khloe wiping the makeup off and everything.
While some are focused on Kim and Kourtney, others are putting the shade on Khloe. If you pay attention, you’ll see that Khloe was right there in the middle of it all and, you know, taller and bigger than the others but she couldn’t break it up?
Then she decided to take Kim’s side and gang up on Kourtney, getting even more people on her back. Khloe shot back on Twitter with this:
“I would demolish Kourts a$$ lol don’t play. I’m 5’10”. She’s 5 feet on a good day #KUWTK”
That didn’t help as she got dragged to hell for it.
“Y is khloe coming for kourtney when Kim is always having an attitude with Kourtney.”
“Khloe is so far up Kim a$$ that it’s irritating to watch. She’s literally playing dumb as to why Kourtney feels the way she does and I just can’t take it. Stfu Khloe pls. #KUWTK”
“My problem is not the fact that Kourtney and Kim fought. But why in hell was Khloe coming at Kourtney alone like she threw the first punch?
The way Khloe licks Kimberly’s ass these days is irritating”
“Khloe when u were fat & the least attractive in that house, kourtney still loved you.
When Kim was rude to yall & could give a rat ass about U kourt was there.
Now cause u feel u roll with kim u think u better than her?
Always taking Kim’s side over hers
B*** take a seat”
“All of you lot saying Khloe was fed up with her not working, ask yourselves why Khloe never checks Kim too.
Kim obviously gets on her nerves too e.g when she brought Tristan to her house she wasnt happy about that but made a joke out of it. I can only imagine if it was Kourtney”
“You’re telling me Khloe could supposedly “knock out” Kourtney but couldn’t get her big ass in the middle and stop them from fighting #KUWTK”
