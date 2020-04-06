Here’s What Happened When Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Revealed Their Engagement

Jeannie mai said this about black men last year and now she’s engaged to jeezy ? Lmaoo pic.twitter.com/XBWN3bful1 — john (@iam_johnw) April 6, 2020

By now, you’ve probably heard that Jeannie Mai & Jeezy are officially engaged after the heart-eyed couple revealed the warm and fuzzy news in an exclusive PEOPLE announcement that stirred up mixed reactions (and riled up Jeezy’s loyal female fanbase) across the whole entire internet.

At first glance, the attractive opposites didn’t really make sense together (based on Jeezy trapping or dying and Jeannie being Jeannie) but they appear to be in luhhhh (like, forreal forreal) with all eyes on their not-very-shocking reveal that finallyyy gave us a break from depressing COVID updates.

Jeannie Mai got engaged to Jeezy.

Love that for her. I bet she gon have his kids. pic.twitter.com/nwWv8XPUiw — 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞 ❦ (@_MtheGem) April 6, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Jeezy & Jeannie’s engagement on the flip.