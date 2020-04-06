Here's What Happened When Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Revealed Their Engagement
By now, you’ve probably heard that Jeannie Mai & Jeezy are officially engaged after the heart-eyed couple revealed the warm and fuzzy news in an exclusive PEOPLE announcement that stirred up mixed reactions (and riled up Jeezy’s loyal female fanbase) across the whole entire internet.
At first glance, the attractive opposites didn’t really make sense together (based on Jeezy trapping or dying and Jeannie being Jeannie) but they appear to be in luhhhh (like, forreal forreal) with all eyes on their not-very-shocking reveal that finallyyy gave us a break from depressing COVID updates.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Jeezy & Jeannie’s engagement on the flip.
“Jeannie mai said this about black men last year and now she’s engaged to jeezy ? Lmaoo” – if Jeezy likes it, we love it
“Jeannie Mai got engaged to Jeezy. Love that for her. I bet she gon have his kids.” – we wouldn’t be shocked if she’s preggo right now
“Someone called Jeezy and Jeannie Mai “Ebola and Corona” on The Shade Room — for happily getting engaged. I know I should never be surprised at how low people can go, but my GOD.” – Jeezy & Jeannie get the people going
“Big Sean and Jhené got me feeling like, “If it’s meant to be it’ll come back.”
Jeezy and Jeannie got me feeling like, “Let that sh*t go, you can find better.” – tough crowd
“News: Jeezy proposed to Jeannie….
The hood:” – the hood should be used to this suit-wearing version of Jeezy by now
“Jeezy and Jeannie are engaged. Just shows that when a n*gga really wants you, he locks you tf down. Sh*t doesn’t always take 7-8 years” – true, but sometimes you need 7-8 years just to be sure
“They got Jeezy on TikTok pop-locking in a Kroger. 2020 has really been a terrible year.” – by “they,” he means Jeannie? Because we’re almost certain she made him do this
“This was Jeannie’s idea wasn’t it??” – SEE!
“Jeezy really bout get married bruh? My whole life he been preaching to me about being married to the streets. Trapping and hustling! wow. He played us” – rappers be lyin
