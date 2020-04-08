“The Good Fight” Exclusive: Season 4 Premieres In A World Where Hillary Is President, Trump Is Not And Diane Is Very Confused [VIDEO]

“The Good Fight” is back with its Season 4 premiere this Thursday and we are ELATED to be able to premiere an exclusive clip from the episode. The season opener finds Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) waking up from a bad dream in which Trump was elected and not Hillary Clinton – yes you read that right – for Diane, Trump’s presidency is all a bad dream. The clip is basically a satire of what’s going on in current events. Both Delroy Lindo and Audra McDonald are featured in this clip. Check it out below:

This is amazing. Such a great, creative way to kick off the new season — especially in a world where coronavirus has us feeling like we’re all living in some bizarre nightmare.

Here’s more about the Season Four premiere:

Diane Lockhart finds herself living in an alternate reality where Donald Trump was never elected and Hillary Clinton is the current president of the United States. While Diane’s liberal self is overjoyed, she soon realizes how a different outcome of the 2016 election might have unexpected consequences. Written by: Robert King & Michelle King

Directed by: Brooke Kennedy

We love this show and can’t wait to see the premiere of Season 4.

If you still need to catch up on previous episodes of “The Good Fight” you can sign up using the promo code “ALL” for a free month of CBS All Access through Thursday, April 23. You can activate the offer at https://www.cbs.com/all-access.

Season Four of “The Good Fight” premieres April 9, 2020 on CBS ALL ACCESS.