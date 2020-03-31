“The Good Fight” Returns For Season Four On April 9th – Binge Earlier Seasons Now For The Free! [VIDEO]

Fans of the CBS hit series “The Good Fight” will be happy to learn the show makes it’s fourth season return on Thursday, April 9th and an official trailer just dropped this week.

Heads up for regular viewers, the first portion of the season will be available weekly on Thursdays with episodes one and two dropping on April 9 and April 16, and after a one-week hiatus the season will return on April 30 with an additional episode. Just in case you haven’t quite caught up — or you are a late comer to this one, fans can now catch up and binge the first three seasons of THE GOOD FIGHT for free, along with all other CBS All Access original series as well as CBS Television Network hits like EVIL from Robert and Michelle King, on CBS All Access by using the promo code “ALL” for a free month of CBS All Access through Thursday, April 23. You can activate the offer at https://www.cbs.com/all-access.

Here’s a little synopsis about what to expect:

Season four of THE GOOD FIGHT finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618.”

The cast of THE GOOD FIGHT includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy also joined season four in a recurring role.