You Go Next Then: Top-Shelf S#!tbag Bill O’Reilly Tells Sean Hannity That People Who Died From COVID-19 “Were On Their Last Legs Anyway”

Bill O’Reilly is an elite a$$hole and society would have been much better served if he had ended up on the bathroom floor instead of his mother’s uterus. The disgraced ex-TV host was forced to pay $45 million to settle sexual harassment accusations $32 million of which went to a former Faux News colleague.

According to Huffington Post, O’Reilly appeared on his s#!thead tag team partner Sean Hannity’s radio show and weighed in on the current coronavirus pandemic that at this time has killed 88,982 people worldwide and 14,802 people in America, most of them, as we’ve now learned, are African-American.

That said, it should come as no surprise that Bill O’Reilly has absolutely no qualms with Black people dying. Here’s what bigot-a$$ Bill said about the deceased mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, cousins, friends, and grandparents who have fallen victim to our invisible enemy.

“Many people who are dying, both here and around the world, were on their last legs anyway,” he said on Sean Hannity’s radio show, according to audio posted online by Media Matters. “I don’t want to sound callous about that.” Hannity interjected: “You’re gonna get hammered for that.” “I don’t care,” O’Reilly said. “A simple man tells the truth.”

We’re gonna put a bottle on ice for the day that Bill O’Reilly is “on his last legs”.