Keeping Up With Them Checks! Jordyn Woods Revealed As Kangaroo On “The Masked Singer” [VIDEO]

Jordyn Woods just took her flex to a whole new level as she was revealed to be the singing Kangaroo on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” on Fox.

Jordyn had been puzzling the judges for weeks now — with many of them weighing in with guesses that she might be La La Anthony, Ayesha Curry or even Taraji P. Henson.

Ultimately Jenny McCarthy guessed correctly about Jordyn’s concealed identity. Several of the judges also tweeted Jordyn to congratulate her on her performances.

One of Jordyn’s clues was actually that the show as her first time singing in front of anyone — so it’s likely we weren’t the only ones who were completely shocked that Jordyn could hold a note.

Even “Gam”, Jada PInkett’s mom, Adrienne Banfield Norris, commented “Known you since you were a wee thing!!! Had no idea! Where’s ur freakin record deal!!!!”

Knowing Jordyn you can damn sure bet there is a pot of gold at the end of this rainbow.

wow jordyn woods is really that bitch #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/bYRh3qp8Vl — g (@gen_eh_sis) April 9, 2020

By the end of this quarantine I’m going to have a much longer resume 😂 — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) March 18, 2020

One of Jordyn’s tweets makes it clear she’s set her sights on accomplishing even more.

“By the end of this quarantine I’m going to have a much longer resume,” she declared on Twitter.

That’s right baby girl. Accomplish those goals!

Hit the flip for more from Jordyn’s reveal night