Baller Beef: Donovan Mitchell Reportedly Hasn’t Forgiven His Utah Jazz Teammate Rudy Gobert For Spreading COVID-19

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were the best of buds just a month ago, but now, it’s not clear whether or not their friendship will be able to make it through COVID-19.

If you’ll recall, Gobert was the first NBA player who tested positive for the coronavirus back in March, which is what led to the entire league being shut down. Before his diagnosis, it was pretty clear that the baller wasn’t taking the virus seriously, doing things like touching every single microphone in a press conference to joke about spreading germs.

Shortly after his positive diagnosis, his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive, and it was clear from his response on social media that he wasn’t very happy with Gobert. In his first Instagram post after the news, he wrote, “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.” Fans assumed pretty unanimously that he was talking about his teammate, with that one.

Fast forward a month, and the NBA is still at a halt, with a televised HORSE competition being the only light at the end of the tunnel–and according to sources close to Mitchell, he doesn’t have any plans to bury the hatchet with Rudy.

According to reports fromThe Athletic, “Mitchell remains reluctant to fix what might have been broken.” Jazz executives are reportedly trying to get the two men to make up and move on, but one solid source told the publication their friendship, “doesn’t appear salvageable.”

Yikes.

For what it’s worth, Rudy Gobert has since apologized for not taking COVID-19 seriously along with donating $500,000 to part-time employees affected by the season’s suspension.