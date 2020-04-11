Maybe Next Time: Kanye West Exits Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Celebration Over Social Distancing Concerns

Earlier in the week, we learned that megachurch pastor Joel Osteen is planning to still honor Easter Sunday in a way that complies with the coronavirus guidelines. Joel’s plans consisted of live streaming a service from his Lakewood church with a little help from some very special guests, including Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, and his newest bag securing partner, Kanye West.

The whole thing appeared to be a star-studded lineup full of big guests. But now, with only a day before the event is scheduled to go down, it seems like a roadblock has appeared. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye West has officially backed out of performing with his Sunday Service Choir.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told the publication that Joel and Kanye were in contact on Friday working out the final details of Sunday’s virtual event. The apparent plan was for Kanye and the choir to be in Los Angeles to record a few songs for Joel’s service.

Kanye’s choir — which, at times, has more than 100 members — were planning to wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing positions during their performance. However, once everything was laid out, Kanye decided it just didn’t feel safe enough for everyone involved, and he couldn’t carry out his vision. So, because of all these safety concerns, he decided to pull out.

While Kanye and his choir would have been a blessing in these times, safety always comes first, so this was probably a smart move on Kanye’s part.