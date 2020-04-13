Take That, Take That: J. Lo Joined Diddy’s IG Live And Sent Twitter Into Petty Chaos

Diddy did a good thing on Sunday. He hosted a Celebrity Dance-A-Thon to raise money for Coronavirus relief and had everyone from Drake to Lizzo and Draya join in. They all hopped in to dance and shake their assets for charity. It was all full of positivity and goodness.

However, the internet went all the way up when Jennifer Lopez joined in to have a dance with Diddy. Alex Rodriguez also joined in.

“Hey, I love you guys, I can’t wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y’all, and I just love you guys,” Diddy said.

J. Lo and A-Rod chimed in with a final “We love you” back at him. “We love what you’re doing, we love everybody out there. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours.”

Diddy and J Lo are dancing to Suavemente on IG Live with over 100K viewers 😂😂😂😂 They’re raising money towards coronavirus efforts. Dope to see the former couple reunited. pic.twitter.com/1skhHEX3T8 — 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) April 12, 2020

It was all full of positivity. You know how the internet reacts to positivity.

It’s been 19 years since Diddy and J. Lo split from one another after a long relationship that was the talk of the celebrity world. They broke up on Valentine’s Day in 2001. Since then, they’ve remained friends and friends with J. Lo’s new boo A-Rod.

This seems like maturity and growth to US…but the rest of the internet? Oh, they had JOKES. Take a look…