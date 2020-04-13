WELP: A Party In California Led To Six People Being Shot Despite Strict Stay-At-Home Order

While most of the world is complying with stay-at-home orders, certain people always think they’re above the rest of society and try to test some boundaries.

Six people in California ended up being shot after attending a party, according to reports from CNN. Officers arrived on the scene after multiple shots were fired at an apartment in Bakersfield early in the morning on Sunday. When on the scene, officers discovered six victims at the apartment; They learned later on that a party was being held there before the shots were fired.

The six victims were transported to the hospital and luckily, none had life-threatening injuries. Now, police are looking for the suspects, who were described as four men driving a white sedan. No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

California announced on Friday that it was extending the statewide stay-at-home order until May 15 in an effort to further stop the spread of COVID-19. Over 40 states are enforcing similar orders, with a whopping 97 percent of the U.S. under stay-at-home or shelter-in-place instructions.

If for some reason you’re having trouble staying in your house throughout this whole pandemic, let stories like this be a sign that it’s just not worth it to go outside and put yourself and others in danger.