Megan Thee Stallion Says She Needs “FOUR Rounds” Until She’s Done…How Many Do YOU Need?

Megan Thee Stallion is definitely someone who enjoys sex. She enjoys talking about it. She enjoys rapping about it. She enjoys getting the entire world riled up about her twerking, her talking and her escapades. We love it. She decided to enjoy her Easter Sunday by getting tipsy and talking about sex. She went on about how many rounds she needs to have a complete experience. Here’s what we learned:

– She makes every guy finish three times

– She needs four rounds to be satisfied

– She’s only dumped the men she’s dated

– She can’t stand a man who can’t last and who isn’t long and strong

This had the entire internet going crazy with disbelief over the idea of *four* rounds. Four?

Are there breaks in between these *checks notes* four rounds? pic.twitter.com/m8pLU6pDXj — G (@puemalol) April 13, 2020

We have so many questions. What is a round for Meg? When does a round end? What is the count here? Are we talking four rounds in a morning? A day? A month?

Well, we did some digging and we have all sorts of information on average time, recovery, lengths of sex sessions and all kinds of things. Is four the norm? Hit the flip and find out.