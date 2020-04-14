Tory Lanez Trends With Another Spectacular Quarantine Radio Episode
For The Creeps: Tory Lanez Blesses The Gram With Another Spectacular Booty Meat Buffet, Trends Worldwide
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Quarantine Radio star Tory Lanez flipped the unprecedented Coronavirus crisis into a whole new game-changing wave that continues to boost his surging popularity while blessing fans (and the rest of us) with essential twerk sessions that get better (and nastier) by the week (when they’re not getting shut down).
Oh yes, Tory is the hottest filth lord on Instagram (not named Boosie) and went live with Lizzo, the incredibly gifted DJ Duffey and legendary freaky flick star Kelsi Monroe who delivered the most spectacular display of pandemic p-poppery we’ve seen thus far.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Tory Lanez’s wildest Quarantine Radio YET on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.