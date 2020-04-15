So Sad: Evelyn Lozada Mourns Her Stepdad Who Died From COVID-19

Evelyn Lozada is the latest celeb to, unfortunately, have a coronavirus death in her family. The Basketball Wife is mourning the loss of her stepfather Larry with a snapshot of them together and another photo of him holding her daughter, Shaniece as a baby.

She also noted that yesterday, April 14, is his birthday.

“On Monday 4/6/20 I lost my stepfather Larry to Covid-19 😔🙏🏽 Larry, as you sit in heaven enjoying the company of God, I say thank you for the great memories & thank you for being the greatest stepfather a girl can ask for! Happy birthday in paradise ♥️🙏🏽,” Evelyn captioned the post.

Larry is also being remembered by his son, Evelyn’s stepbrother, who noted that he could still feel his late dad’s presence.

“Pops we spoke about when this time would come and here we are today. Who would’ve have ever thought it would end like this,” wrote @Brookyln_Broker on Instagram. “I saw you just two weeks ago and when we spoke yesterday you sounded great. As I hugged my son this morning, I could feel your love around us and know without a doubt you’re in a better place and looking over us.”

Very, very sad.

Evelyn’s stepfather is among the 23,000 people who have died from the novel coronavirus in the U.S. with more than 120,000 worldwide deaths and 2 million known to be sick in total.