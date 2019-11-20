Basketball Wife For Christ: Evelyn Lozada Gets Baptized, Gives Up Premarital Sex

Evelyn Lozada Gets Baptized, Gives Up Premarital Sex

Evelyn Lozada is a new woman. The Basketball Wife who was seen battling with OG Chijindu this season in a pum pum patting, insult hurling fracas has turned a new leaf and given her life to Christ.

Evelyn first shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself being reborn in Christ with a baptism at Freedom church.

“This journey though personal is also about staying true to who I am, who HE is and what truly feeds my soul,” Evelyn captioned the pic.

Evelyn previously gave her life to Christ after her split from Chad Johnson in 2013 under the guidance of life coach Tony Gaskins, Jr.

Not only did Evelyn get Baptized, she recently told BallerAlert that she’s given up premarital sex and will wait till marriage to consummate her next relationship.

“I felt like… those [past] relationships, I lost a piece of me, every time I had sex [out of wedlock],” Evelyn told BallerAlert. “Whether they’re interested in me or not with what my journey is, if they’re not with it, then I feel like it kinda clears out the BS, so that’s what I want for my life.”

Evelyn also divulged that she’s not worried about falling astray from her celibacy journey considering that she didn’t have sex for a year following her split from fiance Carl Crawford.

Ultimately she’s confident that she’s moving her life in the right direction and yes, you’ll see reborn Evelyn on “Basketball Wives” after they start filming at the top of 2020.

“As a woman, a mother, somebody that’s trying to accomplish things at life, I know I have to do better with how I respond to certain situations,” admitted Evelyn to BallerAlert. “This season whenever we start filming it’s going to be the real true facts because me getting baptized and really wanting to do it for God in the right way, it’s going to be not easy. But I’m determined to pass the test.”

The reality star also made sure to send a message to naysayers who think her new Christian lifestyle is a publicity stunt.

“Everyone’s going to have an opinion and say negative things, and that’s fine,” said Evelyn to BallerAlert. “I just feel like all I can do is really just do the best I can and stay focused on what I’m trying to accomplish and do with my life.” “I’m not living my life for Instagram, Facebook, I’m living my life for my family, my kids and God,” she added. “Something was missing, it was on my heart, it was on my mind to get Baptized. My soul needed something positive.”

It’s always interesting to see celebs go through their personal spiritual journeys. Most recently Kanye (of course) and NeNe Leakes announced that they’re making similar changes. NeNe said on RHOA that she has a new lease on life thanks to her new spiritual advisor.

It’s true that people can change and Evelyn seems ready to do the work—despite that, not everyone’s convinced that she’s being sincere; hit the flip.