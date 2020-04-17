Beyoncé Appears For The First Time During The COVID Crisis, Soothes Quarantine Anxiety

Queen Bey finally descended from the Heavens during last night’s star-studded Disney Family Sing-A-Long event where she dedicated a stunning rendition of “When You Wish Upon A Star” to healthcare workers on the front lines that sent Twitter into a starry-eyed TIZZY.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers, working tirelessly to keep us safe. We greatly appreciate you! Please hold on to your families tight, please be safe – don’t give up hope, we’re gunna get through this,” she said profoundly.

Whew, we needed this during one of the better weeks of quarantine where we received $1,200 stimulus payments and blessings from Beyoncé herself.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Queen Bey’s first COVID crisis appearance on the flip.