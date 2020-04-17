(Not) So Sick: Ne-Yo Files – Then Withdraws – Divorce Papers Against Estranged Wife Crystal Renay (Exclusive)

In back booed up news…

Ne-Yo filed for divorce from his estranged wife Crystal Renay – but has abruptly withdrawn the petition, BOSSIP exclusively reveals.

Ne-Yo filed divorce papers late last month, alleging that his marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and there was no hope for reconciliation. He asked for joint legal custody of their children and petitioned the judge to enforce their prenuptial agreement as part of the breakup, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The “So Sick” singer asked for their marital assets and debt to be split according to the terms of the prenup, his complaint states. A panel of judges later granted a mutual restraining order between the pair that barred both sides from taking their kids out of state, squirreling away property, canceling auto, health or life insurance or trash-talking the other in front of their children, according to the order, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

The court filing also states that both sides were ordered to take a parenting class on how to navigate divorce as a family.

However, Ne-Yo must’ve had a change of heart, because last week, he asked the judge to throw the case out, without prejudice, which means he can refile it again.

The couple wed in February 2016 and share two sons.

The pair announced earlier this year that they’d split up, with Ne-Yo giving vague reasons for the relationship’s end.

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everybody else, just like me,” Ne-Yo told the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast in February. “We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.”

But the exes later sparked reconciliation rumors when they announced they’d be quarantining together through the coronavirus epidemic. Was it their shack up that led to a possible reconciliation? We’ve reached out to Ne-Yo’s lawyer for comment, he’s since told us;

“We have no comment at this time.”

No lawyer was listed for Crystal Renay.