“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Romeo WHO? Angela Simmons Is Happy Gregory Is In Town! [VIDEO]

Last season of “Growing Up Hip Hop” Romeo ended his longtime friendship with Angela Simmons, creating all kinds of drama for their circle. This season Angela’s got another friendship to keep her occupied — but will things finally blossom into something serious? The new season returns to WeTV Thursday night, April 23rd, but we’ve got an exclusive preview clip for you to check out now.

Watch it below:

A Shad by any other name than Bow Wow is apparently Gregory. Did y’all realize Angela’s friends and family were so approving of Bow Wow?

Here’s more about what to expect on this episode:

Angela and Romeo’s rivalry explodes across headlines. Angela’s ex Bow shows up. Tee Tee’s rumored love for Sam enrages Pep’s sister Maureen to lay down the law and Egypt’s caught in the crossfire. The pressure of jail time tests the Dash family.

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “BRING DA RUCKUS” – Airs Thursday, April 23rd at 9/8C

Will you be watching?