“Growing Up Hip Hop” Returns April 23rd And Bow Wow And Angela Look Closer Than Ever! [VIDEO]

Last season of “Growing Up Hip Hop” was full of drama between Romeo and Angela, while newly engaged couple Egypt and Sam had to deal with disapproval from her cousin Tee Tee and former friend Briana. A brand new season of “Growing Up Hip Hop” kicks off April 23 and things haven’t changed much! Angela and Romeo still haven’t resolved their issues. Sam and Egypt are upset Tee Tee missed the party and Boogie’s dad might be going to jai. ISSA lot.

Get a gander at the upcoming season with this first look clip below:

Last season went out with a bang — as Sam and Egypt’s engagement party ended with a disastrous argument between the couple and Briana. Romeo and Angela are still on the outs, but with Bow Wow back in town this season will a resolution ever happen? Did you see how excited Vanessa and Katrina were about Bow Wow coming by the party? They were talking about praying on the pairing too. Do you think Angela Simmons and Bow Wow might actually make a good match — for marriage? Also, we know Tee Tee got engaged after last season, do you think we’ll get to see her and Shawn’s big moment too?

“Growing Up Hip Hop” airs on WeTV April 23rd at 9/8c. Will you be watching?