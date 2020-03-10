Future Asks For More Time To Respond In Eliza Reign Paternity Case; Insists It’s Not A Dirt Sprite Swindle (Exclusive)

Future has asked a judge to give him additional time to hand over information to the woman suing him for paternity after allegedly bearing his daughter last year.

The “Life Is Good” rapper filed court papers last week asking for another 30 days to supply several pieces of key evidence needed in order for Eliza Reign to move forward with her paternity and child support case against him. His lawyer takes the blame, saying that she has a large workload and wasn’t able to produce Future’s info for Reign before the deadline. Future insisted in his court papers that his extension request isn’t meant to drag the case out.

“This motion is made in good faith and not for purposes of delay,” Future said in court docs obtained by BOSSIP.

His plea must’ve fallen on deaf ears because on the same day Future filed his motion, the judge in the case issued court orders to force him to reveal details about his employment, education, assets and liabilities.

In the orders – which were obtained by BOSSIP – Judge Peter Holden ruled that Future blew past the 30-day deadline that he had to produce the evidence. He has 10 days to respond before the court can issue sanctions against him.

Reign has been hammering her ex-lover in court recently, asking the judge to punish him for his lack of response to the motions, but also for his court claims that accused her of “fraud” over her lack of income, him asking for a downward deviation in child support and his request that Reign get a psych eval.

She sued Future for allegedly fathering her baby girl, saying he hasn’t paid a penny towards the baby even though he she said he made $19.5 million in 2019.

Future, in turn, sued her in federal court for defamation and accused her of referring to her tot as a “check baby” or a child who’ll bring in lots of money from a well off parent. Reign has denied his claims.

The case continues.