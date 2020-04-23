Were YOU Watching?! #MAFSReunion Includes Arrests, An Affair & A Super Shady Drink Date

Now, THIS was some top tier television…

Things you didn’t expect are about to go down with the #MarriedAtFirstSight Reunion starting right now. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Eoo6ftgbuQ — Married At 1st Sight (@MAFSLifetime) April 23, 2020

Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Married At First Sight” reunion did NOT disappoint and included two hours of blind marriage mayhem. Hosted by Kevin Frazier the reunion followed MAFS Decision Day where Austin and Jessica and Katie and Derek were the only two couples to stay together.

During the reunion, Katie and Derek announced that after five months (and a signed lease) they’re no longer married and Derek delivered a low blow saying that “Katie made it very easy NOT to fall in love with her.”

He also revealed that Katie admitted to having an affair with THE EX she went on and on about from the beginning of the season. Katie tried to justify her actions saying that at the time of the hookup she and Derek had already agreed to “just be friends.” Derek later alleged that another cast member told him Katie cheated with the ex in the early days of their marriage.

Still, the huge highlight of the night came when Taylor sat down solo to talk her tumultuous marriage to Brandon. No longer married per Taylor’s choice at Decision Day and Brandon’s annulment filing, the two were apparently ARRESTED at a bar in Washington D.C. and now have restraining orders against each other.

According to Taylor, a messy altercation took place when Brandon confronted her and her “platonic” male friend while the two were having drinks—coincidentally at a bar Brandon frequents/used to work.

Via a statement, Brandon said Taylor pushed him and alleged that he had proof of her aggressive behavior.

“She showed up to my local restaurant with another man, pushed me, and then called the cops to state that I had assaulted her. We both ended up going to jail since there was no evidence to support either of our claims that the other person was the aggressor. I have photos to support her aggressive behavior that night.”

Taylor denied it and told host Kevin Frazier that he followed her and her friend while they were leaving the bar and snapped pics of them while shouting; “I got you b***!” She also denied an allegation Brandon made in his police report that said she was “making out” with the man in Brandon’s face.

“We definitely weren’t kissing, we definitely weren’t holding hands, we definitely weren’t doing any of that.”

Fans [and MAFS alum Jamie] didn’t buy that story at all.

Taylor & Brandon were ARRESTED?!? Man oh man I knew there were red flags all over this relationship from the honeymoon 🚩 It’s better for EVERYONE that they aren’t together!!! 😱 They’re both cray cray!! Let’s be honest! #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight @MAFSLifetime — Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) April 23, 2020

Taylor wanted to make Brandon jealous and ended up getting arrested #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/BlQprEcZfP — LeLe Neakes (@my_shananiganz) April 23, 2020

I think we can all agree Taylor and Brandon are both off their rockers…Taylor went to the bar with an agenda…Brandon has anger issues, of course things escalated #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightReunion #MAFS — Jas Mead (@Jazie_X) April 23, 2020

There’s lots more to unpack here, like a court date attended by SEVERAL fellow “Married At First Sight” cast members; hit the flip.