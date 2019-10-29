Pure Comedy: A$AP Ferg Cooks Up Some Mayonnaise Sandwiches, Rice With Ketchup & More Struggle Plates [Video]

A$AP Ferg Joins XXL For Their Struggle Plates Series

A$AP Ferg is the latest celebrity to join the people over at XXL for some fun in the kitchen, making some infamous “struggle plates.”

Throughout the episode, the New York native cooks up everything from some mayonnaise sandwiches to grilled cheese and ramen noodles, bringing him back to his days before the money and fame. Peep the video down below to see what else the rapper used to make in the kitchen when he was on a budget.